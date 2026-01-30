Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Falling to Kick Off Friday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton prices are down 22 to 28 points so far on Friday. Futures posted weakness on Thursday with contracts closing down 9 to 25 points. Crude oil futures were up $2.28 per barrel on the day at $65.49. The US dollar index was back down $0.264 to $96.010.

Export Sales data showed 203,666 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on 1/22, a 3-week low. A total of 52,000 RB was sold to Pakistan, with 45,600 RB sold to Vietnam and 38,800 RB to China. Shipments were at 257,036 RB for that week, the largest since May. A total of 114,400 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 37,600 RB to Turkey.

Census trade data had cotton exports (excluding linters) at 539,059 bales, a 4-year low for November.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.34 cents/lb on 9,834 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back up 85 points on January 27 at 74.15 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3 bales on 1/28 with the certified stocks level at 8,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb this afternoon, down 76 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.48, down 25 points, currently down 24 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.37, down 9 points, currently down 28 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.01, down 9 points, currently down 27 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.08 -0.29 -0.44%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.27 -0.21 -0.33%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot