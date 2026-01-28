Ditch the Dollar and Buy the Euro Now. Here’s Why.

June Euro currency (E6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that prices on Tuesday hit a contract high, amid a solid price uptrend in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated a weak U.S. dollar is “good for U.S. businesses.” The Federal Reserve is expected to lower U.S. interest rates this year, which is also greenback-bearish and Euro currency- bullish.

A move in the June Euro currency futures above chart resistance at this week’s contract high of 1.2159 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2500 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.2000.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

