Ditch the Dollar and Buy the Euro Now. Here’s Why.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_
Piles of Euro notes_ Image by Mixa74 via Shutterstock_

June Euro currency (E6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Euro currency futures that prices on Tuesday hit a contract high, amid a solid price uptrend in place. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated a weak U.S. dollar is “good for U.S. businesses.” The Federal Reserve is expected to lower U.S. interest rates this year, which is also greenback-bearish and Euro currency- bullish.

A move in the June Euro currency futures above chart resistance at this week’s contract high of 1.2159 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 1.2500 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 1.2000.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


