Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Cattle Fall Back on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock
Cows in pen looking at camera by Smederevac via iStock

Live cattle futures posted losses on Tuesday, with contracts down 35 to 60 cents at the close. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. It found its footing last week at $233 to $236.50 live and $370 dressed. Feeder cattle futures closed with mostly weaker trade on Tuesday, down 50 to 60 cents, with soon to expire January up 15 cents.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $1.16 to $364.73 on January 26.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Tuesday afternoon showed weaker prices, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $2.92. Choice boxes were down 79 cents to $368.11, while Select was $1.93 lower at $365.19. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 112,000 head, with the weekly total at 212,000 head. That was 7,000 head below last week and 24,878 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.600, down $0.425,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.400, down $0.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.250, down $0.375,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.850, up $0.150,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.000, down $0.600,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.650, down $0.550,


