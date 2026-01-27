Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

As UnitedHealth Stock Plunges Below Key Support Levels, Should You Buy the Dip in UNH Stock?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock
Unitedhealth Group Inc HQ photo-by jetcityimage via iStock

UnitedHealth (UNH) shares tanked nearly 20% on Jan. 27, after the largest U.S. health insurer said its annual revenue will decline for the first time in over three decades in 2026.

The company posted better-than-expected financials for Q4 this morning but guided for $439 billion in full-year revenue, reflecting a 2% decline on a year-over-year basis. 

Versus its 52-week high, UnitedHealth stock is now down more than 50%. But there’s still reason to practice caution in buying it on the post-earnings dip today. 

www.barchart.com

Should You Invest in UnitedHealth Stock Today?

UNH stock isn’t particularly exciting to own despite attractive valuation mostly because the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has effectively closed a loophole that the insurer used to boost its revenue. 

In its latest update, the federal agency said it will no longer reimburse UnitedHealth for diagnoses that patients aren’t receiving treatment for in any given year. 

Additionally, the government argued costs were flattening out as it announced a 0% increase in what it pays UNH to run Medicare Advantage plans. 

These are all structural headwinds that could weigh meaningfully on UnitedHealth’s insurance unit moving forward. 

UNH Shares Have Tanked Below Key Support Levels

UnitedHealth shares remain unattractive also because the firm’s medical loss ratio (MLR) went up about 3% in the fourth quarter, indicating elevated health care costs remain an notable overhang. 

Investors must remain wary of investing in UNH also because it crashed below its major moving averages (50-day, 100-day, 200-day) on Tuesday, signaling bears have firmly taken control across multiple timeframes. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that historically (over the past five years), UnitedHealth has lost over 4% on average in February. This seasonal trend makes its stock even less appealing in the near term. 

Together with a potential squeeze from new CMS policies, these technicals warrant steering clear of UNH after its Q4 earnings on Jan. 27. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing UnitedHealth

Heading into the earnings release, Wall Street analysts had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on UNH shares.  

However, it’s conceivable that at least some of them will downwardly revise their estimates in the coming weeks, given UnitedHealth expects U.S. membership decline to exceed 3 million in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
UNH 281.95 -69.69 -19.82%
Unitedhealth Group Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_ 4
The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street Sours on Intel After Q4 Earnings. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot