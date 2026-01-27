Barchart.com
Cattle Slipping Back Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock

Live cattle futures are 22 to 55 cents lower in the front months on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week. It found its footing last week at $233 to $236.50 live and $370 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are slipping back 40 to 50 cents in the nearbys, with soon to expire January up a nickel.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up just 9 cents to $363.57 on January 23.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Tuesday morning showed prices mixed, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $4.70. Choice boxes were up 37 cents to $369.27, while Select was $2.55 lower at $364.57. Monday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 100,000 head. That was 5,000 head below last Monday and 13,256 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.800, down $0.225,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.475, down $0.525,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $233.250, down $0.375,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $366.750, up $0.050

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.125, down $0.475

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.800, down $0.400


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.050 -0.575 -0.25%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 237.200 -0.800 -0.34%
Live Cattle
LEG26 235.575 -0.450 -0.19%
Live Cattle
GFH26 361.975 -0.625 -0.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 366.875 +0.175 +0.05%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 360.625 -0.575 -0.16%
Feeder Cattle

