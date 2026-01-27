Barchart.com
Cattle Shift Focus to Tuesday Following Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay
Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay

Live cattle futures saw gains on Monday, with contracts closing $1 to $1.25 higher. Open interest was down 948 contracts on Monday. Cash trade found its footing last week at $233 to $236.50 live and $370 dressed. Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday session with contracts $1.90 to $2.50 higher across the front months.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up just 9 cents to $363.57 on January 23.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Monday afternoon saw prices mixed, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $1.78. Choice boxes were down 2 cents to $368.90, while Select was $4.73 higher at $367.12. Monday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 100,000 head. That was 5,000 head below last Monday and 13,256 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.025, up $1.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $238.000, up $1.075,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $233.625, up $1.125,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.700, up $1.900,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.600, up $2.425,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.200, up $2.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 233.625s +1.125 +0.48%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 238.000s +1.075 +0.45%
Live Cattle
LEG26 236.025s +1.125 +0.48%
Live Cattle
GFH26 362.600s +2.425 +0.67%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 366.700s +1.900 +0.52%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 361.200s +2.450 +0.68%
Feeder Cattle

