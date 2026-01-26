The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.

A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_

For decades, the U.S. government acted as a regulator, referee, and lender of last resort.

That era is over.

As of January 2026, the Trump administration has made a decisive shift: from writing checks to taking ownership. Through the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, the U.S. is now taking direct equity stakes in public companies tied to semiconductors, rare earths , lithium, and defense manufacturing.

On Wall Street, this new approach has a nickname: “The American Sovereign Wealth Fund.” And traders are watching each move closely.

From Grants to Ownership: A New Industrial Playbook

This isn’t about bailouts or stimulus. The strategy is focused instead on national security goals:

Secure domestic supply chains

Reduce dependence on China

Keep critical manufacturing on U.S. soil

Let taxpayers participate in the upside

Instead of just funding projects, the government is now becoming a long-term shareholder in key industries that power artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), defense systems, and national security.

That shift has created a brand-new market theme — and what many traders are calling “The Trump Portfolio.”

5 Key Stocks in the Trump Government Portfolio

#1. Intel (INTC): Uncle Sam’s Biggest Holding

The U.S. government now owns 10% of Intel , making it the company’s largest shareholder.

That stake came from converting roughly $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act funding into common equity as Intel scales its next-generation 14A manufacturing process for AI and advanced computing.

This move effectively turned Intel into a strategic national asset, not just another chip stock. Despite near-term earnings pressure, the government has made it clear this is a long-term position, and not an opportunistic trade.

For investors, INTC is now tied directly to U.S. industrial policy.

#2. MP Materials (MP): Rare Earth Control

The Department of Defense holds an effective 15% equity stake in MP Materials through a combination of preferred shares and warrants.

MP now sits at the center of a closed-loop rare-earth magnet supply chain designed to support U.S. military and defense systems, and reduce reliance on China’s dominance in rare-earth processing.

This partnership turned MP from a mining company into a strategic supplier, and markets have responded accordingly.

#3. Lithium Americas (LAC): EV Supply Chain

Lithium Americas represents the government’s push to lock down domestic lithium production.

The Department of Energy owns:

A 5% equity stake in Lithium Americas

A 5% stake in the Thacker Pass joint venture with General Motors (GM)

This structure was finalized as part of a reworked $2.26 billion federal loan package, with the first major loan draw completed to accelerate production at one of the largest lithium deposits in North America.

Lithium is now officially treated as a national security asset.

#4. Lockheed Martin (LMT): The Golden Share Threat

Lockheed Martin is a little different — and that’s what makes it so important to watch.

On Jan. 7, 2026, President Trump signed an Executive Order banning dividends and stock buybacks for underperforming defense contractors. The administration has floated the idea of a “golden share” — a forced equity stake that would give the government direct influence over production priorities.

No equity stake has been finalized yet. But the threat alone marks a dramatic shift in how defense contractors are being treated: less like independent corporations, more like extensions of U.S. industrial capacity.

That uncertainty is exactly why traders are paying attention.

#5. USA Rare Earth (USAR): BREAKING

As of Jan. 26, the U.S. government announced a 10% equity stake in USA Rare Earth as part of a $1.6 billion investment to build a fully domestic mine-to-magnet supply chain.

The goal is straightforward: ensure the U.S. controls the raw materials and processing needed for defense systems, EV motors, and advanced manufacturing — without foreign choke points.

This is the newest and most aggressive example of the “U.S. Sovereign Wealth Fund” strategy in action.

The Big Picture: Taxpayers as Investors

This goes well beyond traditional industrial policy, and has created a structural shift in how the U.S. government interacts with markets.

That includes:

Ownership instead of oversight

Equity instead of subsidies

Returns instead of write-offs

Whether you agree with the politics or not, the market implication is clear: when the government becomes a shareholder, capital follows.

How Traders Are Tracking the Trump Portfolio

Final Takeaway

The U.S. government isn’t just setting the rules anymore. It’s taking positions.

If the government is buying, investors are paying attention — and the smartest money is tracking the data, not the headlines.