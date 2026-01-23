Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rallying Ahead of Cattle on Feed Report as Cash Drives Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay
Cows looking out from pen ear tagged by Manfred Antranias Zimmer via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are up $1.70 to $2.42 so far on Friday. Cash trade has seen a few cattle exchange hands at $233-234 live, with $365 dressed. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 494 the 1,228 head at $234-236.50 and $365 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are 57 cents to $1.575 in the green. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.18 to $365.23 on January 21.

Beef export sales in the week ending on January 15 were tallied at 15,488 MT, according to USDA this morning. Export shipments were 15,855 MT in that week.

The monthly Cattle on Feed report will be out this afternoon, with traders looking for December placements down 6.5% and marketing up 1.5% yr/yr. January 1 on feed inventory is seen down 3.2%.

The weekly update to the APHIS website on the current state of the screwworm on Thursday showed Tamaulipas, a state bordering the US, with 13 active cases of screwworm as of January 20. That was up 4 cases from the week prior. 

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Friday morning were mixed, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $7.40. Choice boxes were up $1.25 to $368.70, while Select was 43 cents lower at $361.30. Thursday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 447,000. That was 32,000 head below last week and 33,988 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.800, up $2.425,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.025, up $2.200,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.600, up $1.700,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $365.300, up $1.575

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.925, up $0.650

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $358.525, up $0.575


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 232.500 +1.600 +0.69%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 236.925s +2.100 +0.89%
Live Cattle
LEG26 234.900s +2.525 +1.09%
Live Cattle
GFH26 360.175s +0.900 +0.25%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 364.800s +1.075 +0.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 358.750s +0.800 +0.22%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
HSBC Just Doubled Its Price Target on Intel Stock. Should You Buy INTC Ahead of Earnings?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
SanDisk Shares Are Already Up 105% in 2026. How Much Higher Can SNDK Stock Go This Year?
Artificial intelligence and machine learning concept - by amgun via iStock 3
SanDisk Stock Keeps Surging. Did You Miss Your Chance to Buy?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
‘Yes or No AI’: 93% of DuckDuckGo Users Overwhelmingly Reject AI, So What Does This Mean for the Future of Nvidia, Alphabet, and Other AI Stocks?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Extend Rally After Trump’s Greenland Pivot, U.S. PCE Inflation and GDP Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot