Cattle Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Live cattle futures are mixed, with contracts down 65 cents to 25 cents higher. Cash trade saw a few cattle exchange hands at $232 so far this week on thin volume. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head, with bids of $230-230.50. Feeder cattle futures are down 20 to 30 cents in most contracts, with January up 47 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $0.27to $367.41 on January 19.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Thursday morning was weaker, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $5.85. Choice boxes were down 22 cents to $365.89, while Select was $2.41 lower at $360.04. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 333,000. That was 19,000 head below last week and 24,949 head shy of the same period last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $232.450, down $0.650,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $234.825, down $0.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.950, up $0.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.700, up $0.475

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.100, down $0.275

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.875, down $0.250


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

