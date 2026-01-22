Cattle Mixed at Midday

Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are mixed, with contracts down 65 cents to 25 cents higher. Cash trade saw a few cattle exchange hands at $232 so far this week on thin volume. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,228 head, with bids of $230-230.50. Feeder cattle futures are down 20 to 30 cents in most contracts, with January up 47 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $0.27to $367.41 on January 19.

USDA’s wholesale Boxed Beef report from Thursday morning was weaker, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $5.85. Choice boxes were down 22 cents to $365.89, while Select was $2.41 lower at $360.04. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 333,000. That was 19,000 head below last week and 24,949 head shy of the same period last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $232.450, down $0.650,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $234.825, down $0.125,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $230.950, up $0.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $363.700, up $0.475

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $359.100, down $0.275