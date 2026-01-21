Barchart.com
Hog Bulls Push Back Higher on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures closed steady to 45 cents higher in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $85.13 on Wednesday afternoon, up $4.94 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 27 cents on Jan 19 at $82.03. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was 51 cents higher at $93.98 per cwt. The butt and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.404 million head after a revision 4,000 head lower to Tuesday. That is 77,000 head below last week but 64,132 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.850, up $0.000,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.600, up $0.425

May 26 Hogs  closed at $99.275, up $0.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

