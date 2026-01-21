Nat-Gas Prices Surge as a Deep Freeze Threatens the US

February Nymex natural gas (NGG26) on Wednesday closed up sharply by +0.968 (+24.78%),

Feb nat-gas prices rallied sharply for a second day on Wednesday, reaching a 6-week high. Natural gas prices have surged more than 50% over the last two days on forecasts of Arctic weather invading the US, boosting heating demand and potentially threatening disruptions to US gas production as water freezes inside pipelines. According to AccuWeather, a massive Arctic cold front will descend into the US as far south as Texas, bringing below-normal temperatures to more than 150 million people across 24 states. Also, the frigid conditions expected in Texas this weekend, where key gas production sites are located and infrastructure is less hardened to cold weather, increase the risk of temporary outages and reduced nat-gas production.

Projections for lower US nat-gas production are supportive for prices. The EIA last Tuesday cut its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 107.4 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 109.11 bcf/day. US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs recently posting a 2-year high.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 110.5 bcf/day (+12.3% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 108.1 bcf/day (-23.4% y/y), according to BNEF. Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 19.1 bcf/day (+15.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended January 10 fell -13.15% y/y to 79,189 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending January 10 rose +2.5% y/y to 4,294,613 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will decline by -95 bcf for the week ended January 16.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended January 9 fell by -71 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -91 bcf and well below the 5-year weekly average draw of -146 bcf. As of January 9, nat-gas inventories were up +2.2% y/y and were +3.4% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling ample nat-gas supplies. As of January 19, gas storage in Europe was 49% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 64% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending January 16 fell by -2 to 122 rigs, falling further below the 2.25-year high of 130 set on November 28. In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.5-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.

