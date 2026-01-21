Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

GE Aerospace Q4 Earnings Preview: Will Strong Demand Push GE Stock Higher?

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
GE Aerospace jet engine facility-by jetcityimage via iStock
GE Aerospace jet engine facility-by jetcityimage via iStock

GE Aerospace (GE) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financials on Thursday, Jan. 22. Despite a supportive industry backdrop and strong demand, GE Aerospace shares have been relatively subdued in recent months, gaining 3.3% over the past three months.

The company’s results through the first nine months of 2025 reflect solid growth. Adjusted revenue increased 21% year-over-year (YoY), while operating margins expanded by 140 basis points, reflecting both volume growth and operational efficiency. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged nearly 46%, highlighting the strong operating leverage in the business. Free cash flow reached $5.9 billion, and GE Aerospace exited the third quarter with a $175 billion backlog, providing a strong base for future revenue growth.

The ongoing momentum in GE’s businesses will enable the company to report strong growth in Q4. Further, from a technical perspective, the stock does not appear overstretched. GE Aerospace’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.55, well below the 70 level typically associated with overbought conditions. This indicates that the shares have room to move higher if fourth-quarter results and forward guidance come in above expectations.

Derivatives markets are anticipating a moderate reaction to the earnings release. Options pricing implies a post-earnings move of approximately 4.6% in either direction for contracts expiring Jan. 23, broadly in line with the stock’s average earnings-related move over the past four quarters. Note that GE Aerospace shares declined 2.9% following the previous earnings announcement.

www.barchart.com

GE Q4: Here’s What to Expect

As GE Aerospace heads into its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company appears well-positioned to extend the momentum it has built throughout the year. Its business is benefiting from a large installed base of aircraft engines, strong demand for aftermarket services, and a steady recovery in engine deliveries. These factors will continue to support both revenue growth and profitability.

On the revenue side, strength is expected across GE Aerospace’s major operating segments. The Commercial Engines & Services business remains a key driver, supported by rising services revenue and improving equipment sales. As more engines cycle through Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facilities, demand for servicing and spare parts has increased meaningfully, allowing the company to capitalize on higher volumes and favorable pricing conditions. At the same time, increased engine deliveries are adding further lift.

The defense-focused operations will continue to play an important role in the quarter’s performance. Demand in Defense & Propulsion Technologies is supported by higher engine volumes and better pricing, providing a steady, reliable revenue stream. Within this segment, Propulsion & Additive Technologies is expected to maintain its growth trajectory.

Profitability is expected to remain strong. GE Aerospace’s margins are benefiting from higher service volumes, increased pricing, and a favorable mix of spare-parts sales. This has enabled the company to consistently exceed earnings expectations, aided by operating leverage and the growing share of high-margin services in its revenue base. Notably, GE Aerospace has delivered earnings beats in each of the past four quarters, including a strong 13.7% upside surprise in the third quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Wall Street expects earnings of approximately $1.42 per share, a 7.6% increase from the prior year. With both commercial and defense businesses performing well and a reduced share count, GE Aerospace appears well-positioned to deliver another solid earnings report.

www.barchart.com

The Bottom Line for GE Aerospace Stock

GE Aerospace enters the fourth quarter on a solid footing, supported by strong underlying fundamentals and favorable industry trends. The company continues to benefit from its large installed base, which drives steady demand for high-margin aftermarket services. Further, a recovery in engine deliveries and higher pricing will support its financials.

However, the company’s forward price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45.6 indicates that the positives are priced in GE stock.

Heading into the earnings announcement, analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on the stock, signaling confidence in GE Aerospace’s operational performance while also acknowledging the premium valuation.


On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
GE 318.78 +6.44 +2.06%
GE Aerospace

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 2
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot