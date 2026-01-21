Barchart.com
Cotton Slightly Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are showing 7 to 8 point front month gains at Wednesday’s midday. Crude oil futures are up 15 cents per barrel at $60.50. The US dollar index is up $0.051 to $98.490.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.10 cents/lb on 25,238 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on January 20 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 607 bales on 1/20 via decertification with the certified stocks level at 10,422 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb last Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.42, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.03, up 7 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.5, up 7 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

