Hogs Holding Steady at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are steady to 15 cents lower in the front months on Wednesday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 27 cents on Jan 19 at $82.03.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was 94 cents higher at $94.41 per cwt. The butt, picnic, and ham primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 914,000. That is 72,000 head below last week but 13,430 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  are at $87.700, down $0.150,

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $95.175, down $0.000

May 26 Hogs are at $98.900, down $0.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

