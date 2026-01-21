Market Bottom Alert: Are Wheat Prices Heading Higher from Here?

May soft red winter wheat (ZWK26) futures present a buying opportunity on fresh price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for May soft red winter wheat futures that prices have been trading choppy and sideways at lower levels for four weeks. It’s my bias that this price action is “basing” that will put in a market bottom and set off a price uptrend. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, global geopolitical risks, the possibility of winterkill in parts of Asia and the U.S. amid the upcoming extreme cold weather, and the prospect of fund short covering are potentially bullish elements for the wheat futures markets.

A move in May SRW wheat futures above chart resistance at $5.33 would give the bulls some fresh power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $5.80 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the contract low of $5.13.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):