Hog Traders Look to Wednesday Trade After Mixed Tuesday Action

Lean hog futures settled Tuesday with mixed trade, as front months were a tick to 42 cents lower with some deferreds higher. Preliminary open interest was up 7,867 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $80.19 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 76 cents on Jan 16 at $81.76. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday afternoon report was 73 cents lower at $93.47 per cwt. The loin, belly, and picnic primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 914,000. That is 72,000 head below last week but 13,430 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $87.850, down $0.425,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.175, down $0.025

May 26 Hogs  closed at $99.000, up $0.275,


