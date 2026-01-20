Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rebound to Start the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are posted gains of 22 cents to $1 across the front months on Tuesday. Cash trade saw a few cattle exchange hands at $232 so far this week on thin volume. Feeder cattle futures were up 70 cents to $1.55 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $1.26 to $367.68 on January 19. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,551 head sold with prices listed as steady to $4 lower on feeders.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening out to $4.92. Choice boxes were up 43 cents to $364.76, while Select was 49 cents lower at $359.84. Tuesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 219,00. That was 16,000 head below last week and 15,837 head shy of the same period last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $232.375, up $0.225,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $234.575, up $0.600,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $230.600, up $1.000,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.625, up $0.700,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $357.675, up $1.225,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.450, up $1.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 230.600s +1.000 +0.44%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 234.575s +0.600 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEG26 232.375s +0.225 +0.10%
Live Cattle
GFH26 357.675s +1.225 +0.34%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 362.625s +0.700 +0.19%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 356.450s +1.550 +0.44%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
A concept image with a brain on top of a blue circuit board_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 5
After Rigetti Announced a Quantum Computing Delay, How Should You Play RGTI Stock in January 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot