Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Little-Known Fertility Stock Is Up 215% in the Past 5 Days. Should You Chase the Mysterious Penny Stock Rally Here?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A baby sleeping in a crib by SeventyFour via Shutterstock
A baby sleeping in a crib by SeventyFour via Shutterstock

INVO Fertility (IVF) shares have soared roughly 215% in recent sessions even though there hasn’t been any fundamental development or major news release that supports such an aggressive move. 

Even after this massive rally, IVF remains a microcap name with a valuation of $6.52 million only. So, it remains highly susceptible to price manipulation in 2026. 

Note that INVO Fertility stock is now trading at more than 4x its price in early January.

www.barchart.com

Should You Chase the Rally in INVO Fertility Stock?

This sudden vertical move in IVF bears all the hallmarks of a meme story rally, likely fueled by retail speculation on social media platforms or a coordinated “short squeeze” attempt. 

In such scenarios, a company’s share price often becomes entirely detached from the underlying business value. 

Historically, these parabolic rallies in penny stocks like INVO Fertility end with a sharp correction as early speculators take profits. 

This leaves “bag holders” who bought at the peak with massive losses within a matter of minutes. Investors are, therefore, cautioned against chasing the recent rally in IVF stock on Jan. 20. 

IVF Shares Remain Super Risky to Own in 2026

From a fundamental standpoint, the bear case for INVO Fertility shares is substantial. 

The company remains highly unprofitable, with a fragile cash status that has necessitated dilutive private placements and multiple reverse stock splits – the most recent one in late 2025. 

Moreover, IVF’s history has been marked with turbulence and instability for the most part as well, including a brief merger with Naya Biosciences that was quickly unwound to refocus on fertility clinics. 

With high cash burn and a reputation for shareholder dilution, the risk of a total wipeout remains high for anyone investing in INVO Fertility at the current inflated levels. 

Note that the penny stock’s 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at about 75 currently, signaling overbought conditions that often trigger a sharp pullback. 

Wall Street Isn’t Really Interested in INVO Fertility

IVF shares remain a risky proposition for 2026 also because Wall Street analysts aren’t particularly interested in covering this healthcare services company. 

INVO Fertility receives coverage from just one investment firm currently, and even that analyst rates it at “Hold” only.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IVF 2.3700 +1.5576 +191.73%
Invo Fertility Inc

Most Popular News

Technology abstract by TU IS via iStock 1
Super Micro Computer Is One of the Most Shorted Stocks. Could a Squeeze Take It Higher in 2026?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Trump Speech, Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
The Intel logo in front of the LinkedIn profile for CEO Lip-Bu Tan by Ahyan Stock Studios via Shutterstock 3
Is Intel Stock a Buy at New 52-Week Highs?
Cattle by Penny via Pixabay 4
Quota Panic Fades as Live Cattle Eyes New Highs
Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 5
Constellation Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot