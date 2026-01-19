Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

Sushree Mohanty - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, didn’t just come to the spotlight because of artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, Google has been using AI and machine learning long before AI skyrocketed to mainstream prominence. Although AI has boosted Alphabet’s game, the company is built on exceptionally strong fundamentals. It achieved double-digit revenue growth due to its Search dominance, generated significant free cash flow, and maintained operating margins that surpassed most large-cap peers.

GOOGL stock has returned over 774% over the last decade. It surged 70% last year, wildly outperforming the broader market, and I believe it still has plenty of room to run over the next decade.

www.barchart.com

What Went Right With Alphabet?

AI’s story with Google began back in 2017. Alphabet had already embedded AI into Gmail, which helped how emails were organized, filtered, and prioritized through features such as Smart Reply and Smart Compose, advanced spam filtering, and much more. Google Search remains the top search engine, accounting for 90.8% of the market share. This type of hold has provided Alphabet a competitive advantage in the market, resulting in revenue rising from $182 billion in fiscal 2020 to a projected $400 billion in fiscal 2025.

In fact, the company reported its first-ever $100 billion-plus quarter in the recent third quarter of fiscal 2025. Total revenue of $102.3 billion increased 16% year-over-year (YoY), led by growth in almost every segment. Net earnings surged 35% YoY to $2.87 per share, owing to solid operating leverage despite the company's significant AI investments. 

Besides Search, Google Cloud is another profit-generating segment. Cloud’s revenue rose 34% to $15.2 billion, pushing operating margin to 23.7%. Alphabet is signing more customers, making larger deals, and developing deeper ties, with over 70% of existing Cloud customers now adopting its AI products. Cloud backlog now stands at $155 billion, driven primarily by enterprise AI demand.

YouTube remains another success story. Advertising revenue on YouTube grew 15%, driven by both direct response and brand spending. The company believes that new tools powered by generative AI could boost YouTube's long-term monetization potential.

AI as a Full-Stack Advantage

During the Q3 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai attributed the company's success to a full-stack AI strategy. Alphabet has now integrated AI into every corner of its business. AI is driving higher engagement and query growth for Search fueled by AI Overviews and AI Mode. AI Mode alone now has over 75 million daily active users. In Q3, Search and other advertising revenue grew 15% YoY to $56.6 billion, accounting for 55% of total revenue. Alphabet is also the leading company in advertising, a market that is poised to be worth $1.3 trillion by 2027

On the infrastructure front, Alphabet has been rapidly expanding, delivering both leading Nvidia GPUs and its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). Ironwood, the company's seventh-generation TPU, could be accessible to the public soon. Meanwhile, demand continues to rise as Anthropic, an AI research startup, wants to access up to 1 million TPUs. On the research front, management emphasized that over 13 million developers are working with Alphabet's generative models, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Veo, Genie 3, and others. Alphabet intends to continue spending extensively on AI while competitors Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta Platforms (META) up the stakes in the AI game. Capital expenditures totaled $24 billion in Q3, and management forecasts full-year capital expenditures to be between $91 billion and $93 billion, reflecting sustained demand for AI infrastructure.

Despite these massive investments, Alphabet is financially sound to continue investing  aggressively while still returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends. It generated $24.5 billion in free cash flow in Q3 and $73.6 billion over the past 12 months. Furthermore, it ended the quarter with $98.5 billion in cash and marketable securities.

What Are Analysts Saying About GOOGL Stock?

Analysts expect Alphabet’s revenue to increase 14.3% in fiscal 2025 to $400.2 billion, followed by an earnings increase of 31.3% to $10.56 per share. 

Overall, analysts rate GOOGL stock a “Strong Buy.” Recently, Goldman Sachs increased the target price to $375 from $330, keeping their “Buy” rating for the stock.

Out of the 55 analysts covering GOOGL stock, 45 have a “Strong Buy” recommendation, four recommend “Moderate Buy,” and six rate it a “Hold.” The stock has no sell recommendations. Based on analysts' average price target of $338.77, Wall Street sees a potential upside of about 1.8% in the next 12 months. Plus, its high price estimate of $400 suggests the stock can climb by 20.2% from current levels.

Alphabet is growing faster than ever before, monetizing AI across its core products and making ambitious investments for the future. What’s impressive is the company is doing all this while delivering record profits and cash flow, which is why if I had to buy one stock now, GOOGL would be it.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Sushree Mohanty did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 459.86 +3.20 +0.70%
Microsoft Corp
GOOG 330.34 -2.82 -0.85%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 330.00 -2.78 -0.84%
Alphabet Cl A
META 620.25 -0.55 -0.09%
Meta Platforms Inc
AMZN 239.12 +0.94 +0.39%
Amazon.com Inc

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 2
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 3
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Credit cards in jeans pocket by TheDigitalWay via Pixabay 5
SoFi CEO Anthony Noto Says His Company Is Poised to Win if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates: Why Personal Loans Could Come Out on Top
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot