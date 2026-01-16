Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Slips Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton futures were mostly steady on Friday, with contracts down 4 to 5 points in the front months, as March was 25 points higher on the week. Crude oil futures were up 11 cents per barrel at $59.30. The US dollar index was up $0.063 at $99.195. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening. 

CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report from Friday indicated managed money increasing their net short in cotton futures and options by 2,600 contracts to 50,372 contracts as of Tuesday. 

Export Sales data has cotton export commitments at 6.937 million RB, which is 14% below last year. That is 60% of the USDA projection for exports and well behind the 79% average sales pace. Exports are 3.142 million RB, which is 27% of USDA’s estimate and lagging the 32% average shipping pace. 

The January 15 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.12 cents/lb on 11,430 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/15 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.66, down 5 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.23, down 4 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.65, down 4 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.23s -0.04 -0.06%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.66s -0.05 -0.08%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot