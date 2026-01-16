Cotton Slips Lower on Friday

Cotton futures were mostly steady on Friday, with contracts down 4 to 5 points in the front months, as March was 25 points higher on the week. Crude oil futures were up 11 cents per barrel at $59.30. The US dollar index was up $0.063 at $99.195. The markets will be off on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. They will open back up on Monday evening.

CFTC’s Commitment of Traders report from Friday indicated managed money increasing their net short in cotton futures and options by 2,600 contracts to 50,372 contracts as of Tuesday.

Export Sales data has cotton export commitments at 6.937 million RB, which is 14% below last year. That is 60% of the USDA projection for exports and well behind the 79% average sales pace. Exports are 3.142 million RB, which is 27% of USDA’s estimate and lagging the 32% average shipping pace.

The January 15 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.12 cents/lb on 11,430 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 1/15 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.66, down 5 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.23, down 4 points,