Corn Prices Just Hit a 5-Month Low. Is It Time to Sell?

March corn (ZCH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March corn dollar futures that prices this week hit a five-month low. See, too, that a big and bearish bear flag or bearish pennant pattern is forming.

Fundamentally, a bearish USDA supply and demand report earlier this week showed higher-than-expected U.S. corn production and higher-than-expected U.S. corn stockpiles.

A move in March corn below chart support at $4.19 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $3.95 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at $4.30.

