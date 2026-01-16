Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Prices Just Hit a 5-Month Low. Is It Time to Sell?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay
A child eating an ear of corn - by vikvarga via Pixabay

March corn (ZCH26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for March corn dollar futures that prices this week hit a five-month low. See, too, that a big and bearish bear flag or bearish pennant pattern is forming.

Fundamentally, a bearish USDA supply and demand report earlier this week showed higher-than-expected U.S. corn production and higher-than-expected U.S. corn stockpiles.

A move in March corn below chart support at $4.19 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $3.95 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at $4.30.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCH26 426-2 +6-0 +1.43%
Corn

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 1
Intel Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. Should You Buy INTC Here?
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
After an 82% Rally, Can Apple and Walmart Agreements Push Google Stock Higher?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 14
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 4
China May Be Blocking H200 Shipments After All. Should You Sell the News for Nvidia Stock?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Climb Before the Open as TSMC Reignites AI Optimism, U.S. Economic Data and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot