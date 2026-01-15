Barchart.com
Cotton Faces Outside Pressure to Close Thursday with Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock
Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 22 to 28 points. Crude oil futures were down $2.74 per barrel at $59.28. The US dollar index was down $0.248 at $98.155.

Export Sales data showed a total of 339,724 RB of upland cotton sold in the week ending on January 8. That was a marketing year high and more than triple the previous week. Vietnam was the top buyer of 127,400 RB, with 57,200 RB sold to China. Shipments were tallied at 156,104 RB in that week, an 11-week high. The top destination was Vietnam at 56,200 RB, with 24,900 RB to Pakistan.

The January 14 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 59.07 cents/lb on 11,177 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 1/14 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 51.17 cents/lb on Thursday, up 20 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.71, down 28 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.27, down 23 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.69, down 22 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.27s -0.23 -0.35%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.71s -0.28 -0.43%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

