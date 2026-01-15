Barchart.com
Cotton Falling Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton prices are back down 16 to 20 points on Thursday. Futures settled the Wednesday session with contracts ticking 5 to 11 points higher. Crude oil futures were down 10 cents per barrel at $61.05. The US dollar index was down $0.044 at $98.865.

The January 13 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.08 cents/lb on 14,042 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 1/13 at 75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.99, up 11 points, currently down 19 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.5, up 9 points, currently down 18 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.91, up 5 points, currently down 16 points


