Hogs Rally into Wednesday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Lean hog futures were in rally mode on Wednesday, with contracts up $1 to $1.45 at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $80.29 on Wednesday afternoon, up $10.29 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down a dime on Jan 12 at $80.50.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday afternoon report was 51 cents lower at $91.29 per cwt. The picnic and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 495,000 head, with the weekly tally at 1.481 million. That is now even with last week and 38,698 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $85.700, up $1.075,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $92.700, up $1.450

May 26 Hogs  closed at $96.575, up $1.150,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

