Cotton Push Higher Continues on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Cotton prices are up 19 to 25 points in the front months on Wednesday AM trade. Futures posted steady to slightly lower trade on Tuesday, with some front months down 3 points. Crude oil futures were up another $1.60 per barrel at $61.10. The US dollar index was up $0.304 at $98.930.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.09 cents/lb on 21,284 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down steady on January 12 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 481 bales on 1/12 with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.88, down 3 points, currently up 25 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.41, down 3 points, currently up 22 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.86, unch, currently up 19 points


