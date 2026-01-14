Barchart.com
Hogs See Marginal Tuesday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with gains of 20 to 50 cents in the front months. Open interest was up 3,843 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on Jan 9 at $80.60. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was $1.30 lower at $91.80 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 474,000 head, with the weekly tally at 991,000. That is 2,000 head shy of last week but 62,597 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.625, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.250, up $0.500

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.425, up $0.400,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.250s +0.500 +0.55%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.625s +0.200 +0.24%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.425s +0.400 +0.42%
Lean Hogs

