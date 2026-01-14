Hogs See Marginal Tuesday Strength

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with gains of 20 to 50 cents in the front months. Open interest was up 3,843 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $70 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 25 cents on Jan 9 at $80.60.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was $1.30 lower at $91.80 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 474,000 head, with the weekly tally at 991,000. That is 2,000 head shy of last week but 62,597 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $84.625, up $0.200,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.250, up $0.500

May 26 Hogs closed at $95.425, up $0.400,