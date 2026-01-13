Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Planet Labs Stock a Buy or Sell After a Monster Rally?

Amit Singh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Shares of Planet Labs (PL) jumped over 12% on Monday after the company announced a major new contract with the Swedish Armed Forces. The ongoing rally in Planet Labs stock reflects growing investor confidence in the company’s expanding role in global security and geospatial intelligence.

The recent agreement, described as a multi-year, low-nine-figure deal, will see Planet rapidly deliver a suite of satellites, along with space-based data and situational awareness solutions.

Planet Labs’ Growing Global Footprint in National Security

This latest win is particularly notable because it represents Planet’s third satellite services contract in the past twelve months, pointing to strong demand for its space-based hardware and software solutions.

Over the last year alone, Planet has secured more than $500 million in satellite services agreements, including contracts supporting Japan's national security requirements through JSAT and additional work in collaboration with Germany. Collectively, these deals highlight Planet’s growing importance as a trusted partner to governments seeking modern, resilient space capabilities.

A Monster Rally Backed by Expanding Use Cases

Investor enthusiasm for Planet Labs stock has been very strong, reflected in the monster rally in its share price. Shares of this space technology company, which provides daily satellite imagery and advanced geospatial data, have surged more than 620% over the past year as markets recognize the breadth of its applications. Planet’s data is increasingly used across sectors such as agriculture, defense and intelligence, energy and utilities, and forestry, serving both commercial customers and government agencies worldwide.

www.barchart.com

The momentum in Planet Labs’ business will likely sustain, supporting its share price. Planet offers governments and enterprises a cost-effective, low-risk, and rapid path to advanced space-based capabilities without the need for large upfront capital investments. As defense budgets are increasing globally and demand for real-time Earth observation grows, Planet Labs is well-positioned to sustain its growth and deepen its footprint across both security and commercial markets.

Planet Labs to Sustain Momentum

The company’s underlying fundamentals remain solid, supported by the strength and quality of its recurring revenue base. In Q3 of the current fiscal year, its recurring annual contract value (ACV) accounted for 97% of the end-of-period ACV book of business, reflecting management’s consistent emphasis on subscription-based data contracts and solutions rather than one-time professional or engineering services.

Importantly, approximately 83% of total ACV is derived from annual or multiyear contracts. While this figure is modestly lower than in prior periods, the shift reflects a higher mix of large, shorter-duration government contracts closed in recent quarters rather than any deterioration in demand or customer commitment.

Plant Labs’ retention metrics remain robust, with a net dollar retention rate of 109% at the end of the third quarter. This reflects continued customer expansion and platform stickiness.

Planet Labs’ profitability metrics show the impact of strategic investments. Margins were pressured during the quarter as the company invested to support satellite services contracts and adapted to a revenue mix that increasingly includes AI-enabled partner solutions. Even so, revenue growth and operating leverage continued to translate into improved earnings performance. Adjusted EBITDA reached $5.6 million in the third quarter, driven by higher revenue and disciplined expense management. Notably, this marked the fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability.

Planet Labs ended the quarter with a backlog of $734.5 million, up 216% year-over-year (YoY), providing a substantial pipeline of contracted business. It also generated positive free cash flow for the third straight quarter, further strengthening the sustainability of its operating model.

The company’s recurring revenue base, strong customer retention, improving profitability, and growing backlog suggest it is well-positioned to sustain momentum in 2026.

Is PL Stock a Buy or Sell?

The massive rally in PL stock keeps analysts cautiously optimistic about its prospects. While Planet Labs stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, growing government contracts, a rapidly expanding backlog, improving profitability, and a highly recurring revenue base make it a compelling investment.

The momentum in Planet Labs’ business will likely sustain in 2026, supporting its share price.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Amit Singh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PL 26.03 +0.59 +2.32%
Planet Labs Pbc

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot