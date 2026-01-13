Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Extending Higher on Tuesday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Cotton price action is up 14 to 18 points on Tuesday morning. Futures close with gains of 50 to 55 points across the front months on Monday, as USDA data was friendlier to the market. Crude oil futures were back up 72 cents per barrel at $59.84. The US dollar index was down $0.215 at $98.675.

NASS Cotton Ginnings data showed 11.962 million RB of cotton ginned as of January 1, which was down from a year ago by 1.023 million RB. 

USDA showed cotton harvested acres up 430,000 acres, with yield down 73 lbs/acre, at 856 lbs. That took production down 0.35 million bales to 13.92 million. Ending stocks were 300,000 bales lower to 4.2 million. 

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.57 cents/lb on 4,773 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points on January 9 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/9 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.91, up 50 points, currently up 23 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.44, up 53 points, currently up 21 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.86, up 55 points, currently up 19 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.59 +0.15 +0.23%
Cotton #2
CTH26 65.07 +0.16 +0.25%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
As Netflix Drops 33%, Is NFLX Stock Buy Ahead of Q4 Earnings?
Down day candlestick chart by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Lower Amid Fed Fears, U.S. Inflation Data and Big Bank Earnings Awaited
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Will AAPL Stock Rally Again in 2026 to Help Apple Regain the Throne as the Biggest Company?
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Warns ‘China Has Twice the Amount of Energy We Have,’ but Trump’s Pro-Energy Plan is the ‘Greatest Thing’ for America
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot