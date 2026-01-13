Barchart.com
Hogs Fade on Monday as Traders Look to Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Lean hog futures closed with losses of 80 cents to $1.025 in the front months on Monday. Preliminary open interest was down 1,343 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 13 cents on Jan 8 at $80.85. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 78 cents higher at $93.10 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 497,000 head. That is 1,000 head shy of last Monday but 13,474 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.425, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.750, down $1.025

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.025, down $0.825,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 90.925s +0.175 +0.19%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 84.575 +0.150 +0.18%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.025s -0.825 -0.86%
Lean Hogs

