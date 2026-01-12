Barchart.com
Hogs Hold Losses into Monday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pig in a pen by AlexRaths via iStock
Lean hog futures posted losses of 80 cents to $1.025 in the front months on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 13 cents on Jan 8 at $80.85. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was 78 cents higher at $93.10 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 497,000 head. That is 1,000 head shy of last Monday but 13,474 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $84.425, down $0.875,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $90.750, down $1.025

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.025, down $0.825,


