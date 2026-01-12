Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Cotton futures are showing 60 to 68 point gains so far on Monday following a modestly Friendly USDA report. Crude oil futures are back up 9 cents per barrel at $59.21. The US dollar index is down $0.265 at $98.625.

NASS Cotton Ginnings data showed 11.962 million RB of cotton ginned as of January 1, which was down from a year ago by 1.023 million RB. 

USDA showed cotton harvested acres up 430,000 acres, with yield down 73 lbs/acre, at 856 lbs. That took production down 0.35 million bales to 13.92 million. Ending stocks were 300,000 bales lower to 4.2 million. 

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.57 cents/lb on 4,773 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points on January 9 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/9 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.09, up 68 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.59, up 68 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.97, up 66 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.44 +0.53 +0.80%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.94 +0.53 +0.82%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 1
1 Under-$10 Stock Set to Surge as Much as 963% in 2026
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Warns Investors That the AI Market Is Bigger Than They Realize With Over ‘One and a Half Million AI Models in the World’
Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Unusual Options Activity in Pfizer: 2 Strategies Traders Are Jumping On
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
Wall Street’s Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
A man in a dark-blue collared shirt looking out the window by Suzanne Tucker via Shutterstock 5
One of Wall Street’s Most Iconic Companies Is Warning of a ‘Blue-Collar Crisis’ in 2026. What That Means, and Why It Matters for You.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot