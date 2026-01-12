Cotton Rallying on Monday

Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock

Cotton futures are showing 60 to 68 point gains so far on Monday following a modestly Friendly USDA report. Crude oil futures are back up 9 cents per barrel at $59.21. The US dollar index is down $0.265 at $98.625.

NASS Cotton Ginnings data showed 11.962 million RB of cotton ginned as of January 1, which was down from a year ago by 1.023 million RB.

USDA showed cotton harvested acres up 430,000 acres, with yield down 73 lbs/acre, at 856 lbs. That took production down 0.35 million bales to 13.92 million. Ending stocks were 300,000 bales lower to 4.2 million.

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 56.57 cents/lb on 4,773 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points on January 9 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/9 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.09, up 68 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.59, up 68 points,