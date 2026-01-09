Cotton Slipping Lower on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with 5 to 10 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures are back up $1.42 per barrel at $59.18. The US dollar index is up $0.232 at $98.920.

USDA’s Export Sales now has upland cotton export commitments at 6.598 million RB, which is down 15% from the same week last year. That is 57% of USDA’s export forecast and behind the 77% average sales pace. Shipments are 2.986 million RB and 26% of the USDA number (behind the 30% average pace).

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.10 cents/lb on 10,864 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on January 8 at 74.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/8 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.37, down 9 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.84, down 9 points,