Cotton Showing Marginal Gains on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Green cotton boll via shutterstock
Cotton price action is up 3 to 5 points across the front months on Friday morning. Futures posted losses of 30 to 40 points on Thursday. Crude oil futures were back up $2.41 per barrel at $58.40. The US dollar index was up $0.183 at $98.605.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday indicated 98,031 RB of 25/26 upland cotton sold in the week of 1/1. That was a 9-week low. Vietnam was the buyer of 38,700 RB, with 14,400 RB sold to Pakistan. Sales for 2026/27 were 22,491 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 154,036 RB, a 10-week high. Of that total, 47,800 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 28,800 RB to Pakistan.

Census data showed 781,641 bales of cotton exports (excluding linters) , which was a 5-year high, and 31.99% above September.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.02 cents/lb on 17,239 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on January 7 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/7 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.46, down 39 points, currently up 3 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.93, down 34 points, currently up 5 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.31, down 30 points, currently up 4 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.75 -0.18 -0.27%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.27 -0.19 -0.29%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

