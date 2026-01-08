Barchart.com
Cotton Falls Back on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton via Amber Martin via Unsplash
Cotton future posted losses of 30 to 40 points on Thursday. Crude oil futures were back up $2.41 per barrel at $58.40. The US dollar index was up $0.183 at $98.605.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 98,031 RB of 25/26 upland cotton sold in the week of 1/1. That was a 9-week low. Vietnam was the buyer of 38,700 RB, with 14,400 RB sold to Pakistan. Sales for 2026/27 were 22,491 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 154,036 RB, a 10-week high. Of that total, 47,800 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 28,800 RB to Pakistan.

Census data showed 781,641 bales of cotton exports (excluding linters) , which was a 5-year high, and 31.99% above September.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.02 cents/lb on 17,239 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on January 7 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/7 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.46, down 39 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.93, down 34 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.31, down 30 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

