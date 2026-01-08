Hogs Rally on Thursday

Lean hog futures posted Thursday gains of $1.07 to $1.65 at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $69.37 on Thursday afternoon, down $3.24 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 29 cents on Jan 6 at $81.25.

A USDA Export Sales report from this morning showed 27,700 MT of pork sold in the week that ended on January 1. Mexico was the largest buyer of 12,800 MT, with 8,700 MT sold to Japan. Shipments were 25,750 MT for 2025 and 394 MT for 2026.

Census data converted to a carcass basis showed a monthly record 632.2 million lbs of pork shipped in October, which was also 15.9% above September.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was $1.50 lower at $90.79 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 496,000 head, taking the total to 1.977 million head. That is 73,159 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.875, up $1.075,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.925, up $1.650