Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Cotton future are showing 15 to 20 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures were back up $1.32 per barrel at $57.31. The US dollar index is up $0.268 at $98.690.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 98,031 RB of 25/26 upland cotton sold in the week of 1/1. That was a 9-week low. Sales for 2026/27 were 22,491 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 154,036 RB, a 10-week high.

Census data showed 781,641 bales of cotton exports (excluding linters) , which was a 5-year high, and 31.99% above September.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.02 cents/lb on 17,239 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on January 7 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/7 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 64.65, down 20 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.08, down 19 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 67.43, down 18 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.93s -0.34 -0.51%
Cotton #2
CTH26 64.46s -0.39 -0.60%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 1
Unusual Volume in Marvell Technology Put Options - Is MRVL Stock Undervalued?
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 2
Microsoft Earnings Preview: What to Expect
At Dusk Thermal Power by hrui via Shuttershock 3
This Nuclear Energy Stock Stole the Show in 2025. Should You Keep Buying It for 2026?
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for 2026
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Using VIX Butterflies as a Tactical Volatility Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot