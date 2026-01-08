Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday

Cotton future are showing 15 to 20 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures were back up $1.32 per barrel at $57.31. The US dollar index is up $0.268 at $98.690.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 98,031 RB of 25/26 upland cotton sold in the week of 1/1. That was a 9-week low. Sales for 2026/27 were 22,491 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 154,036 RB, a 10-week high.

Census data showed 781,641 bales of cotton exports (excluding linters) , which was a 5-year high, and 31.99% above September.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.02 cents/lb on 17,239 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on January 7 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/7 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.65, down 20 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.08, down 19 points,