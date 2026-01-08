Cotton Slipping Lower on Thursday

Cotton future are showing 15 to 20 point losses at midday. Crude oil futures were back up $1.32 per barrel at $57.31. The US dollar index is up $0.268 at $98.690.
USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 98,031 RB of 25/26 upland cotton sold in the week of 1/1. That was a 9-week low. Sales for 2026/27 were 22,491 RB. Export shipments were tallied at 154,036 RB, a 10-week high.
Census data showed 781,641 bales of cotton exports (excluding linters) , which was a 5-year high, and 31.99% above September.
The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.02 cents/lb on 17,239 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on January 7 at 75.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/7 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.65, down 20 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 66.08, down 19 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 67.43, down 18 points
