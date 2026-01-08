Barchart.com
Cattle Back to Posting Gains on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock
Live cattle futures are trading with 85 cent to $1.10 gains so far on Thursday. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week with bids of $232 so far in the South. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales, with bids of just $230. Feeder cattle futures are up $1.50 to $2.525 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $0.78 to $363.15 on January 6. 

Export Sales data showed a total of 10,600 MT of 2026 beef sold in the week of 1/1. Beef shipments were tallied at 12,695 MT for the last few days of 2025 and 146 MT for Jan 1.

Monthly Census data converted to a carcass basis showed 201 million lbs of beef exports in October, the lowest for the month since 2015. Imports (not converted) totaled 136,972 MT, which was a 6.68% increase from September.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $4.95. Choice boxes were up $2.42 to $356.70, while Select was $2.47 higher at $351.75. Wednesday’s USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head, with the week to date total at 348,000 head. That was a 13,000 head increase from last week but 9,543 head below last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.375, up $0.850,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.175, up $1.000,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.125, up $1.100,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.125, up $2.525

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.325, up $1.825

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.350, up $1.675


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

