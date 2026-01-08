Barchart.com
Lean Hogs Are Climbing on the Back of Record-High Beef Prices. How Much Higher Will Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

Hogs on a farm by artbyPixel via iStock

April lean hog futures (HEJ26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April lean hog futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a three-month high. The bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the cash hog market has rebounded from its seasonal low. Historically high beef prices at the meat counter are also driving better substitution demand for pork.

A move in April lean hog futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $91.925 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $100.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at $88.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.975 +1.700 +1.88%
Lean Hogs

