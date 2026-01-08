Lean Hogs Are Climbing on the Back of Record-High Beef Prices. How Much Higher Will Prices Go Here?

April lean hog futures (HEJ26) present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for April lean hog futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a three-month high. The bulls have the firm near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the cash hog market has rebounded from its seasonal low. Historically high beef prices at the meat counter are also driving better substitution demand for pork.

A move in April lean hog futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $91.925 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $100.00 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at $88.50.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

