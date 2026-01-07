Barchart.com
To Be Frank, It Is Time to Sell Swiss Franc Futures. Here’s Why.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

A roll of Swiss franc notes by marekusz via Shutterstock_com
A roll of Swiss franc notes by marekusz via Shutterstock_com

March Swiss franc (S6H26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the March Swiss franc futures that prices are starting to trend down. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending lower.

Fundamentally, the Swiss franc has seen recent depreciation versus the U.S. dollar due to the Swiss National Bank’s monetary policy leaning more dovish, while at the same time the U.S. economy has shown some strength that has made the Federal Reserve lean less dovish on its monetary policy.

A move in the March Swiss franc futures below chart support 1.2630 would give the bears more power and it would also become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.2300 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is seen at 1.2780.

S6H26 1.26455 -0.00200 -0.16%
Swiss Franc

