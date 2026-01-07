Barchart.com
Cotton Pushing Gains to Wednesday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton price action is up 20 to 27 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures followed the Monday strength with Tuesday gains of 40 to 45 points at the close. Crude oil futures were back down $1.35 per barrel at $56.97. The US dollar index was up $0.353 at $98.335.

Export sale commitments for cotton have reached 6.5 million RB as of 12/25, down 15% from the same week last year. That is 57% of the USDA estimate and well behind the 75% average pace to meet that projection.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 27,248 bales on January 5 at an average price of 59.70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Tuesday at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/5 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.06, up 41 points, currently up 28 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.43, up 44 points, currently up 28 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.74, up 43 points, currently up 28 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.70 +0.27 +0.41%
Cotton #2
CTH26 65.34 +0.28 +0.43%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

