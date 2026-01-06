Cotton Extends Higher on Tuesday

Cotton futures followed the Monday strength with Tuesday gains of 40 to 45 points at the close. Crude oil futures were back down $1.35 per barrel at $56.97. The US dollar index was up $0.353 at $98.335.

Export sale commitments for cotton have reached 6.5 million RB as of 12/25, down 15% from the same week last year. That is 57% of the USDA estimate and well behind the 75% average pace to meet that projection.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 27,248 bales on January 5 at an average price of 59.70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Tuesday at 74.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/5 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.06, up 41 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.43, up 44 points,