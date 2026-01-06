Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed with nearby February down 47 cents on Tuesday, with other contracts steady to a dime higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $76.36 on Tuesday afternoon, up $10 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on Jan 2 at $81.62.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was $2.59 lower at $91.25 per cwt. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 495,000 head, taking the total to 993,000 head. That is 51,000 head above a week ago, and 57,696 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $85.675, down $0.475,

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $91.575, up $0.075