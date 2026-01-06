Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Hogs Close Mixed on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Lean hog futures closed with nearby February down 47 cents on Tuesday, with other contracts steady to a dime higher. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $76.36 on Tuesday afternoon, up $10 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on Jan 2 at $81.62. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was $2.59 lower at $91.25 per cwt. All primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federal inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 495,000 head, taking the total to 993,000 head. That is 51,000 head above a week ago, and 57,696 head above the same week last year.

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $85.675, down $0.475,

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $91.575, up $0.075

May 26 Hogs  closed at $95.625, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEJ26 91.575s +0.075 +0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEG26 85.675s -0.475 -0.55%
Lean Hogs
HEK26 95.625s +0.050 +0.05%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 2
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 3
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
Bitcoin coin dark background by Johannes Blumel via Pixabay 4
Big Pain Is Ahead for MicroStrategy Stock as Bitcoin Losses Mount. How Should You Play MSTR for January 2026?
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot