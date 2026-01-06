Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Posting Tuesday Midday Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Live cattle futures are showing 30 to 55 cent gains so far on Tuesday. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are up another $1.95 to $2.30 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $2.89 to $353.11 on January 2. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 9,266 head sold, with sales of $3-10 higher on feeder steers and heifers up $10-20. Calves were up $15-20.

Commitment of Traders data showed large managed money speculators decreasing their net long position by 1,893 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of 12/30 to 92,975 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec traders were increasing their net long by 666 contracts to 15,295 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $2.38. Choice boxes were down 53 cents to $353.19, while Select was 69 cents lower at $350.81. The Monday USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head. That was a 3,000 head drop from last week but 6,461 head above last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.400, up $0.525,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.125, up $0.325,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.775, up $0.350,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $361.025, up $2.050

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.850, up $2.275

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.850, up $1.950


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 231.450 +0.025 +0.01%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 236.800 unch unch
Live Cattle
LEG26 236.125 +0.250 +0.11%
Live Cattle
GFH26 357.700 +2.125 +0.60%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 360.900 +1.925 +0.54%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 356.700 +1.800 +0.51%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
Apple products on desk by Ake Ngiamsanguan via iStock 3
Dear Apple Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 12
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Why a Marvell (MRVL) Options Shot from Outside the Arc Could Be the Smarter Move
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot