Cattle Posting Tuesday Midday Strength

Cow in pen at fair by sandsun via iStock

Live cattle futures are showing 30 to 55 cent gains so far on Tuesday. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are up another $1.95 to $2.30 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $2.89 to $353.11 on January 2. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 9,266 head sold, with sales of $3-10 higher on feeder steers and heifers up $10-20. Calves were up $15-20.

Commitment of Traders data showed large managed money speculators decreasing their net long position by 1,893 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of 12/30 to 92,975 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec traders were increasing their net long by 666 contracts to 15,295 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $2.38. Choice boxes were down 53 cents to $353.19, while Select was 69 cents lower at $350.81. The Monday USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head. That was a 3,000 head drop from last week but 6,461 head above last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $236.400, up $0.525,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $237.125, up $0.325,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $231.775, up $0.350,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle are at $361.025, up $2.050

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $357.850, up $2.275