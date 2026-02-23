Barchart.com
Cattle Falling on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with Monday midday losses of $1.92 to $2.95. Cash trade was limited, with some $246-248 in the North and some southern trade up to $249. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.65 to $4.30 across most contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 44 cents to $377.37 on February 19.  The weekly OKC feeder cattle online auction has 6,500 head for sale, with early action reported steady. 

Commitment of Traders data showed a total of 8,083 contracts added to the net long position in live cattle futures and option, to 116,717 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, managed money added another 644 contracts to their net long to 16,806 contracts.

Cattle on Feed data from Friday afternoon showed 1.736 million head of feeders placed in January, down 4.72% from a year ago and below estimates. Marketings in January were down 13% at 1.626 million head. February 1 on feed totaled 11.505 million head, a drop of 1.8% from last year and below the 1.6% estimated decline. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $4.15. Choice boxes were up $1.28 to $367.98, while Select was $3.09 higher to $363.83. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 516,000 head. That is 25,000 head above last week and 48,737 head below the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $244.650, down $1.925,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.050, down $2.950,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.125, down $2.400,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.900, down $4.125

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.775, down $4.275

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.350, down $3.650


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 235.675 -1.850 -0.78%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 239.550 -2.450 -1.01%
Live Cattle
LEG26 244.750 -1.825 -0.74%
Live Cattle
GFJ26 361.400 -3.650 -1.00%
Feeder Cattle
GFH26 364.375 -3.650 -0.99%
Feeder Cattle
GFK26 358.100 -2.900 -0.80%
Feeder Cattle

