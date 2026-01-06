Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Chevron Stock Just Broke Through Resistance Levels in an Epic Move Higher. Should You Buy CVX Now?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Chevron Corp_ logo- by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Chevron (CVX) shares extended gains on Jan. 5 as investors treated President Donald Trump’s administration’s strike on Venezuela as an opportunity for U.S. oil companies. 

Monday’s price action confirmed CVX’s break above its major resistance (100-day moving average) at the $154 level, signaling bulls will likely remain in control in the weeks ahead. 

Despite the rally, Chevron stock remains down some 5% versus its 52-week high. 

www.barchart.com

What the U.S.-Venezuela Conflict Means for Chevron Stock

As the only major U.S. oil producer with a continuous operational footprint in Venezuela, CVX stock is uniquely positioned to lead reconstruction efforts after the military strike on the South American country

Investors believe the regime change will lift sanctions, allowing the NYSE-listed firm to recoup billions in past debts, significantly strengthening its balance sheet. 

Moreover, access to Venezuela’s vast reserves could materially boost Chevron’s production from the current 250,000 barrels per day as well. 

In short, the company’s established infrastructure and legal license provide it with a pole position to exploit the South American country’s unparalleled oil wealth under a U.S.-backed administration. 

Where Options Data Suggests CVX Shares Are Headed

Citi analysts maintained a “Buy” rating on Chevron shares after the White House pledged to revive Venezuela’s energy sector on Monday. 

According to them, the conflict could push the oil stock up to $179 in the near term, which signals potential upside of another 10% from current levels. 

Options traders seem to agree with the investment firm as well. According to Barchart, bullish derivatives contracts expiring mid-May also suggest a rally to nearly $180 over the next four months. 

What’s also worth mentioning is that CVX currently pays a rather lucrative dividend yield of over 4%, which makes it all the more attractive as a long-term holding in 2026.  

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Chevron

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Citi isn’t the only Wall Street firm that favors owning CVX shares for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Chevron stock also currently sits at “Moderate Buy” with price targets going as high as $206 signaling potential upside of a whopping 26% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CVX 158.99 -4.86 -2.97%
Chevron Corp

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 1
‘I Was Probably the First CEO to Jump Behind That’: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says He Is Pushing Partners to Build In America
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
Analysts Love Salesforce Stock and Are Raising Their Price Targets - How to Play CRM
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Palantir’s Report
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why a Marvell (MRVL) Options Shot from Outside the Arc Could Be the Smarter Move
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Stay Calm Despite Venezuela Tumult, U.S. Jobs Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot