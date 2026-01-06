March Corn Is Popping Higher. 1 Trade to Make Here.

March corn (ZCH26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for March corn futures that prices have made a strong rebound from a solid chart support area and the bulls have gained fresh technical strength. Seasonal studies also show the corn futures market turns more bullish this time of year.

Fundamentally, corn futures prices are being supported by good U.S. export sales numbers in recent months, amid domestic demand for corn that is also solid.

A move in March corn futures above chart resistance at $4.48 would give the bulls more power and it would also become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $4.75 or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is seen at this week’s low of $4.36 ¼.

