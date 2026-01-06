Barchart.com
Cotton Rally Extending to Tuesday AM Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rolls of cotton fabric by hanohiki via iStock
Cotton price action is up another 40 to 64 points on Tuesday morning. Futures posted gains for 55 to 64 points in the nearbys on Monday to rally out of the holiday slowed weeks. Crude oil futures were back up $1.08 per barrel at $58.34. The US dollar index was down $0.113 at $98.045.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Monday showed a total of 133,996 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on 12/25. Shipments were tallied at 140,723 RB, back down from the week prior. 

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money cutting 1,368 contracts from their net short in cotton futures and options as of last Tuesday to 49,078 contracts.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 4,796 bales on January 2 at an average price of 57.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Friday at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks steady on 1/2 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.24 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.65, up 64 points, currently up 64 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.99, up 62 points, currently up 62 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.31, up 59 points currently up 53 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 66.74 +0.75 +1.14%
Cotton #2
CTH26 65.39 +0.74 +1.14%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

