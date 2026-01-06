Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Cattle Look to Tuesday Trade Following Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Live cattle futures closed with mostly higher action, up 82 cents to $1.25, as the exception was February, down 12 cents. Open interest was up 214 contracts. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures continued the rally, with contracts up $2.65 to $2.90. OI rose 378 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $2.89 to $353.11 on January 2. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 9,800 head sold, with sales of $3-10 higher on feeder steers and heifers up $10-20. Calves were up $15-20.

Export Sales data for the week ending on December 25 was released on Monday, showing net cancellations of 2,127 MT for 2025, with sales of 7,379 MT for 2026. Shipments were tallied at 7,379 MT.

Commitment of Traders data showed large managed money speculators decreasing their net long position by 1,893 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of 12/30 to 92,975 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec traders were increasing their net long by 666 contracts to 15,295 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $2.20. Choice boxes were up $3.73 to $353.70, while Select was $4.58 higher at $351.50. The Monday USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head. That was a 3,000 head drop from last week but 6,461 head above last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.875, down $0.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.800, up $0.825,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.425, up $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $358.975, up $2.875,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $355.575, up $2.625,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $354.900, up $2.650,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEM26 231.425s +1.075 +0.47%
Live Cattle
LEJ26 236.800s +0.825 +0.35%
Live Cattle
LEG26 235.875s -0.125 -0.05%
Live Cattle
GFH26 355.575s +2.625 +0.74%
Feeder Cattle
GFF26 358.975s +2.875 +0.81%
Feeder Cattle
GFJ26 354.900s +2.650 +0.75%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Image of Jensen Huang by El editorial via Shutterstock 1
‘We’ve Done Our Country a Great Disservice’ by Offshoring: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says ‘We Have to Create Prosperity’ for All, Not Just PhDs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 2
How to Make a 2.0% Income Yield in GOOGL Stock Over the Next Month
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
CES 2026, Sector Rotation and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 4
3 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 5
GOOGL Stock Rocked in 2025, But Is Google’s 2026 Forecast as Bright?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot