Cattle Close Mostly Higher on Monday

Live cattle futures closed with mostly higher action, up 82 cents to $1.25, as the exception was February, down 12 cents. Cash trade from last week settled in at $232-233 across the country. Feeder cattle futures are continued the rally, with contracts up $2.65 to $2.90. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $2.89 to $353.11 on January 2. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had an estimated 9,800 head sold, with sales of $3-10 higher on feeder steers and heifers up $10-20. Calves were up $15-20.

Export Sales data for the week ending on December 25 was released this morning, showing net cancellations of 2,127 MT for 2025, with sales of 7,379 MT for 2026. Shipments were tallied at 7,379 MT.

Commitment of Traders data showed large managed money speculators decreasing their net long position by 1,893 contracts in live cattle futures and options as of 12/30 to 92,975 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options, spec traders were increasing their net long by 666 contracts to 15,295 contracts by last Tuesday.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $2.20. Choice boxes were up $3.73 to $353.70, while Select was $4.58 higher at $351.50. The Monday USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 115,000 head. That was a 3,000 head drop from last week but 6,461 head above last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $235.875, down $0.125,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $236.800, up $0.825,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.425, up $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $358.975, up $2.875,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $355.575, up $2.625,