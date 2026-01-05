Cotton Rallying Higher on Monday

Cotton futures are showing 63 to 68 point gains in the nearbys on Monday. Crude oil futures are back up 92 cents per barrel at $58.24, following the US capture of Venezuela President Maduro over the weekend. The US dollar index was down $0.098 at $98.060.

USDA’s Export Sales report was out this morning showing a total of 133,996 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on 12/25. Shipments were tallied at 140,723 RB, back down from the week prior.

The Seam’s online auction showed sales of 4,796 bales on January 2 at an average price of 57.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Friday at 74.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks steady on 1/2 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.24 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 64.69, up 68 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.03, up 66 points,